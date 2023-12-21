Funding Shortfall in UN Syria Operations Hinders Poverty Alleviation Efforts: Syria

In terms of combating multidimensional poverty, the Syrian government focuses on supporting the most vulnerable families, al-Thawra says.

During the forty-third session of the Council of Arab Ministers of Social Affairs, Ambassador Hossam El-Din Aala, Syria’s Permanent Representative to the League of Arab States, underscored the urgency of bolstering Arab unity and collaboration. He emphasized that effectively addressing the ramifications of wars and crises requires a unified approach. Ambassador Aala particularly highlighted the critical challenge posed by the substantial shortfall in the 2023 funding for United Nations humanitarian agencies in Syria, which jeopardizes efforts to combat complex poverty issues.

In his address, Ambassador Aala pointed out the need to adapt to the rapid regional and international changes, underscoring the diverse challenges faced by many countries in the region, including Syria. These challenges encompass terrorism, occupation, coercive measures, and the detrimental impacts of climate change and natural disasters.

Despite facing economic hardships and unilateral sanctions, the Syrian government is actively engaging in efforts to mitigate the effects of the war, including terrorism, foreign occupation, and the economic blockade. The government is also addressing the significant humanitarian needs that arose following the earthquake that struck four governorates earlier this year.

In terms of combating multidimensional poverty, the Syrian government focuses on supporting the most vulnerable families. This includes compensating for educational losses due to the war, revitalizing the healthcare sector, and encouraging small-scale projects.

Ambassador Aala highlighted the Syrian Ministry of Social Affairs’ initiatives, including the adoption of a comprehensive approach to implement the Second Arab Decade for Persons with Disabilities and the rehabilitation of children with disabilities. He mentioned the recent approval of the National Strategy for the Elderly by the Syrian government.

Concluding his speech, Ambassador Aala expressed Syria’s keen interest in addressing the issue of immigration, which has significant social and economic impacts, including the loss of skilled labor, increased rates of unmarried individuals, and the breakdown of family structures.

