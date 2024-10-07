Hadi al-Bahra Calls on Donor Countries to Provide Emergency Aid to Northern Syria

The head of the Syrian National Coalition, Hadi al-Bahra, has urged donor countries to expedite emergency humanitarian aid to northern Syria, highlighting the urgent needs of families returning from Lebanon.

In a publication on X, Bahra stated, “The liberated areas have seen thousands of families returning from Lebanon due to the increasing military attacks on civilians, discriminatory policies by the Lebanese government, and municipal directives that hinder shelter and aid for Syrian refugees. This has forced many families to leave various regions in Lebanon.”

He expressed relief for the returning families, saying, “Thank God for your safety as you reunite with your loved ones in your homeland.” Bahra also called on civil society organizations to channel available humanitarian assistance to these families to alleviate their hardships.

He emphasized the necessity for immediate support, urging the United Nations and donor countries to provide essential humanitarian and relief aid to the liberated areas. He noted that the amount of food and aid allocated to these regions has significantly decreased over the past few years, with shortages persisting into this year.

Returnees from Lebanon to northern Syria

“It is our collective responsibility to support the families who have chosen to return to areas not under regime control, as they believe these regions offer a safer environment for their lives, despite the scarcity of resources,” Bahra stated.

He highlighted the urgent need for the international community to implement binding measures to halt the security services’ abuses against Syrian refugees who have been forced to return to regime-held areas. “These services continue to inflict severe repression, tyranny, and injustice upon them,” he said.

Bahra emphasized that documented cases of enforced disappearances and killings under torture, including among those returning from Lebanon, serve as clear evidence that Syria remains unsafe. These findings have been corroborated by civil society and independent human rights organizations over recent months.

Syrians return from Turkey and Lebanon

According to the Syria Response Coordinators team, 11,134 refugees crossed the border from Turkey into Syria in September, with hundreds entering daily.

From July to the end of September, 1,867 Syrian refugees arrived in northern Syria from Lebanon, and this number is expected to rise in light of the ongoing events in Lebanon.

Recently, the military police of the Syrian government’s Ministry of Defense permitted about 2,000 individuals, including some from Lebanon, to enter areas controlled by the Syrian National Army through the Aoun al-Dadat crossing in the eastern countryside of Aleppo.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.