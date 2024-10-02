Livestock in Idlib Suffered Heavy Losses

Livestock in Idlib governorate, northwestern Syria, is experiencing a sharp decline, threatening the livelihoods of thousands of families dependent on this sector. The crisis is exacerbated by ongoing conflict, soaring costs of fodder and veterinary care, and a deteriorating climate.

Mohammed al-Sulaiman, a livestock breeder and displaced resident of Qah camps, shared with Al-Araby al-Jadeed, “Raising cows and sheep was my only source of income, but the rise in feed prices has made it incredibly difficult to meet their needs. The milk and cheese I sell no longer cover expenses, forcing me to sell some livestock just to afford fodder and health care for the rest.” He further emphasized that veterinary medicines, once affordable, have become prohibitively expensive. Without timely treatment, livestock are at risk of disease.

Nawal al-Ghazoul, a widow and livestock owner from Kafr Yahmoul, described her struggles as she looked at her shrinking herd. “After my husband’s death, I became solely responsible for our animals, which are our only source of livelihood. Over time, I’ve been unable to afford fodder,” she lamented. “It’s not just an economic loss; it’s deeply psychological. These animals are part of our family, and selling them feels like losing a part of myself.”

The prices for dairy products have soared: a kilogram of sheep cheese costs 100 Turkish liras, cow cheese 90 liras, lamb milk 35 liras, and cow milk 20 liras. The cost of a ton of barley has risen to $180, with black barley at $190. A single ton is insufficient to feed ten heads of cattle or sheep for more than twenty days, according to local breeders.

Adnan al-Nouri, a feed trader, explained to Al-Araby al-Jadeed that the challenges extend beyond breeders to feed traders as well. “Importing fodder has become increasingly difficult due to economic restrictions and high transit costs. Prices have skyrocketed, and while we try to assist breeders, the worsening crisis is beyond our control. If this continues, we may not have animals left to feed.”

Agricultural engineer Rashid al-Eis warned of the dire consequences of declining livestock numbers, stating that many families have been forced to sell their animals at low prices due to their inability to provide care. “This crisis compounds the suffering in a region already plagued by conflict and poverty,” he noted. Livestock is crucial not only for food but also for the region’s economic cycle. The decline in this sector leads to decreased milk and meat production, directly impacting food security.

Eis highlighted that climate change has worsened the situation, with prolonged droughts affecting natural pastures and forcing breeders to rely more on expensive industrial feed.

He called on humanitarian organizations to provide support for livestock farmers in Idlib, particularly in supplying fodder and veterinary medicines at subsidized or free rates, to help preserve this vital sector.

Abdul Hai al-Yousef, head of the Salvation Government’s animal health department, pointed out that the lack of pastureland, high veterinary medicine prices, and the disparity between milk prices and feed costs are significant challenges for livestock in Idlib. He noted that rising meat prices stem from increased breeding costs, including medicines, fodder, and housing, and denied any livestock exports.

He revealed that measures are being taken to assist breeders, including allocating state property for pastures, providing free veterinary services, and directing humanitarian organizations to support breeders with fodder.

