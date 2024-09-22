UN Early Recovery Project in Damascus

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Syria has launched a project to support residents of the Yarmouk and Tadamon neighbourhoods south of Damascus as part of its early recovery initiatives.

On September 19, the World Food Programme (WFP) invited residents of Yarmouk camp and Hay al-Tadamon to participate in area-based return support activities.

According to a form released by the program for prospective participants, the “Area-Based Return Support” project is being implemented in collaboration with various United Nations agencies and international organizations, and in coordination with the Damascus Governorate and the Yarmouk and Solidarity Neighborhoods Services Department.

The project employs a participatory approach, allowing community members to engage in activities aimed at fostering early recovery. It seeks to provide job opportunities for residents facing challenging living conditions while simultaneously implementing projects that benefit their community, as noted by the “Action Group for Palestinians Syria” on September 21.

The initiative includes a series of training workshops and dialogue sessions, alongside the execution of various community initiatives. Participants will be selected based on criteria ensuring equitable community representation, with the deadline for applications set for September 29.

In a related effort, the UNDP office also launched the Youth Empowerment Project in Deir-ez-Zor Governorate on September 18, offering job opportunities in landscaping.

Applicants for this initiative must possess a university degree in agricultural engineering and at least three years of work experience and training in landscaping and garden maintenance.

In April, the United Nations announced plans to introduce a special early recovery program in Syria in the coming months, aimed at establishing projects across multiple sectors. These projects will be financed through a dedicated fund that offers non-traditional donors, such as Gulf states, a safe and legitimate mechanism for providing assistance under an international framework, circumventing current Western sanctions on the Syrian regime.

