Electricity Will Not Be Available Throughout the Day… Minister: Generation Capacity Is Far Below Our Actual Needs

The Minister of Electricity, Sinjar Tohme, stated that electricity supply will not be available 24/7 due to fixed generation capacities and various influencing factors, primarily the rising costs of fuel imports. He emphasized that ensuring electricity is a routine responsibility of the ministry and its personnel, and that collaboration with the Ministry of Oil has been ongoing. Past experiences show that the oil sector has consistently met agreed-upon supply levels. However, the electricity ministry is now focused on improving energy production efficiency.

In an interview with al-Baath, Tohme explained that reviewing the operational methods of the system could lead to increased production efficiency. Some stations may not see efficiency gains due to prior maintenance and operational practices. Therefore, there is a need to reassess maintenance contracts and collaborate with the private sector, which is crucial for optimizing station operations.

Tohme highlighted the instability of oil supplies and derivatives, noting that future planning cannot rely solely on them. The ministry is addressing the inefficiencies within the current network and is actively working on maintenance and upgrades, aiming for improvements by 2025.

He acknowledged that current generation levels fall short of actual demand, making it essential to maximize available energy resources. Collaboration with both local and foreign companies is vital, as the private sector brings innovative solutions and can effectively address technological challenges amid sanctions that hinder foreign investments. Tohme reiterated that the ministry is working as a cohesive team, each member contributing their expertise toward revitalizing the electricity system to optimize fuel use.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.