Israel Strikes Hezbollah Positions in Qalamoun

Lebanese Hezbollah positions on the Syrian-Lebanese border were reportedly targeted in an Israeli missile attack on Tuesday, as stated by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The attack occurred in the village of al-Jarajir in the western countryside of Qalamoun, northwest of the capital Damascus. The Observatory confirmed casualties resulting from the strike and noted the simultaneous presence of drones during the attack.

Syrian regime military accounts claimed that air defences successfully repelled Israeli air aggression on a site south of Homs governorate in central Syria on the same Tuesday. They emphasized the destruction of some missiles before reaching their targets.

Preceding the attack were reconnaissance operations conducted by US and Israeli spy planes near the Syrian-Lebanese border near Homs governorate and the southern area of the capital Damascus.

On the previous Saturday, Israeli warplanes targeted Hezbollah and Iranian militia positions in the Sayyeda Zainab and Hujira areas, south of Damascus. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) mourned the loss of two officers, Mohammad Ali Ata’i Shorja and Banah Taqizadeh, attributing their deaths to the “usurping Zionist entity” during an advisory mission to the Islamic Resistance Front in Syria.

The Observatory also reported that the Israeli occupation fired shells on Sunday at sites in the town of Beit Jinn in the western countryside of Damascus in response to a rocket launched from Syrian territory towards the Golan. Israeli media indicated that one shell hit a military site in Mount Hermon within the occupied Golan, marking the first shell to hit a military target. Sirens sounded in the north of the occupied territories due to the launch of a second shell on the same day.

Approximately a week ago, Israeli warplanes carried out three rounds of missile bombardment targeting Damascus International Airport, resulting in a temporary outage of service. This followed a previous incident on November 22nd, when Israeli warplanes launched a missile attack on positions belonging to Iranian militias in the Qalamoun area, north of Damascus, resulting in the death of militiamen, according to the Observatory.

