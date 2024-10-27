

A report from the Turkish channel NTV has confirmed that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan requested assistance from Russian President Vladimir Putin to facilitate communication with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. Erdogan expressed his hope for a constructive approach to Syrian-Turkish rapprochement.

Speaking to reporters during his return flight from the BRICS summit in Kazan, Erdogan stated, “Ankara expects Damascus to recognize that genuine normalization will also benefit it.”

According to Reuters, Erdogan said, “We asked Mr. Putin to ensure that President Assad responds to our call. Will Mr. Putin urge President Assad to take this step? Only time will tell.”

Earlier, the Turkish newspaper Hurriyet reported that Putin and Erdogan would discuss several issues, with the Syrian situation being a priority, during the BRICS summit, which took place from October 22 to October 23 in Kazan.

The BRICS summit declaration emphasized the need for all parties to resume the Iran nuclear deal and called for strengthening the non-proliferation regime and establishing a nuclear-weapon-free zone in the Middle East. Additionally, the final communiqué highlighted the importance of preserving Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity while avoiding further conflict. Participating leaders also advocated for the establishment of a non-Western payment system.

It’s important to note that efforts toward Syrian-Turkish rapprochement had been ongoing for several months. However, recent escalations on the Lebanese front have led to a decrease in discussions about this path, although there is no confirmation that negotiations have ceased.

