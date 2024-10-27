The Syrian Islamic Council Proposes a Vision for National Consensus

The Syrian Islamic Council (SIC), a prominent Syrian opposition organization, has outlined a framework for achieving national consensus in Syria. In a paper released on Saturday, October 26, the council presented its principles for shaping Syria’s future based on a set of specific attributes. Central to this vision is the transition to a governance system founded on justice, freedom, dignity, and equality before the law. This envisioned system would safeguard rights and duties, steering Syria away from oppression and foreign dominance—a core aspiration of the revolution.

The SIC emphasizes that moving beyond Syria’s painful past requires justice as a precondition. The council calls for the establishment of special, independent judicial committees to prosecute offenders, uncover the fate of the missing, and compensate families of victims both financially and morally.

The paper asserts that open and inclusive dialogue among political and social entities within Syria is essential to fostering trust among the country’s diverse communities and building a foundation for coexistence. This approach, the SIC suggests, should become a continuous feature in addressing issues facing Syria in the future.

The council stresses that transparency, sincerity, and genuine intentions should be the bedrock of all political processes. Acknowledging Syria’s religious, cultural, and ethnic diversity, the SIC suggests that these distinct identities should be respected and reflected in both judicial and social policies.

In addition, the SIC underscores the unity of Syria’s territory and people, alongside the independence of its national decision-making, as essential pillars for establishing a government that aligns with the people’s aspirations. This would ideally involve an internal referendum, free from external pressures, to determine the most suitable administrative model.

A New Constitution

The SIC envisions a new constitution that reflects the principles of justice, shura (consultation), freedom, dignity, and a distinctly Syrian identity. The council emphasizes that this process should only take place after the end of Syria’s current oppressive regime.

The 2018 National Dialogue Conference in Sochi initiated the formation of a Constitutional Committee, which convened its first session in October 2019 and held eight rounds through June 2022. However, progress has stalled as Russia and the Syrian regime have repeatedly hindered its work. The committee’s mandate is to draft a constitution in line with UN Security Council Resolution 2254 (2015), which calls for an inclusive transitional governing body, a new constitution, and legislative and presidential elections within 18 months.

Elections, Participation, and Dialogue

The SIC paper highlights free and fair elections, peaceful power transfers, judicial independence, and legal equality as foundational elements of Syria’s desired political system. This envisioned system would ensure fair wealth distribution, equal access to public-sector employment, and balanced development across Syria’s regions. The SIC also encourages constructive social engagement, emphasizing national responsibility, volunteerism, charity, and support for marginalized communities.

To achieve these goals, the SIC advocates for a committed and patient dialogue aimed at uniting diverse groups and establishing a capable leadership to guide Syria’s reconstruction.

The SIC’s proposal comes amid challenging circumstances in Syria and the broader region, where political solutions are faltering. Protests in Sweida continue to call for political change, while demonstrations in Idlib demand the removal of both Assad and HTS leader Abu Muhammad al-Joulani. The SIC’s vision also contrasts with the Syrian regime’s attempts to exploit regional dynamics to rebrand itself as a legitimate partner in conflict resolution, particularly amid recent Israeli threats affecting Syria’s southern region via the Quneitra border.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.