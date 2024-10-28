Escalating Tensions in Syria as Al-Tanf and Al-Omar US Military Bases Targeted Amid Denials from Pentagon

Syrian loyalist and opposition media published conflicting reports on recent attacks targeting US military bases in Syria. While loyalist outlet Athar Press reported drone and missile strikes on the Al-Tanf base near the Syrian-Iraqi-Jordanian border and the Al-Omar oil field in Deir Ezzor, opposition-affiliated Enab Baladi relayed a statement from the Pentagon denying any confirmed attack on Al-Tanf. These contradictory accounts highlight the tensions and differing narratives surrounding foreign military presence and escalating regional conflicts in Syria.

On Sunday evening, October 27, 2024, US military bases in Syria at Al-Tanf and Al-Omar came under attack. Al-Tanf, strategically located at the Syrian-Iraqi-Jordanian border, was reportedly targeted by two drones, with one hitting an observation point used by the Free Syrian Army (FSA), according to Athar Press. Sources suggest the second drone was intercepted, marking the first reported strike on Al-Tanf in several months. The Al-Omar base in Deir Ezzor also faced missile strikes, prompting US forces to respond with artillery shelling towards Marat, a nearby town.

The Al-Tanf base holds significant geopolitical importance, frequently cited as a security point for Israeli operations in Syria and a key site in the US strategy to counter IS and other regional threats. High-ranking US officials, including former Chief of Staff Mark Milley, have visited Al-Tanf to assess security measures and boost morale among US and allied forces stationed there, especially following a string of recent attacks.

Despite reports from Athar Press, Enab Baladi stated that the Pentagon denied any confirmed drone strike at Al-Tanf, dismissing claims made by an Iraqi group aligned with Iran, which had announced on its Telegram channel that it targeted the base. This group, part of the “Islamic Resistance in Iraq,” vowed to continue attacks against US forces until all American troops left the region.

The attack is said to follow a series of strikes against US installations in Syria throughout October, with bases at the Coneco gas field in Deir Ezzor and Shaddadi in Hasakah being targeted multiple times. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights noted that coalition forces reportedly intercepted a drone near the Al-Tanf base on Sunday, corroborating some aspects of the alleged attack.

This increase in hostilities signals a rising threat to US forces in Syria as Iranian-backed militias step up their operations against American and coalition targets, reflecting broader regional tensions and the complex dynamics of US, Syrian, and Iranian interests in the area.

The US maintains a strategic presence in Syria, particularly at the Al-Tanf base, which sits at a critical border triangle with Iraq and Jordan. Established initially to counter the spread of IS, the base has evolved into a significant outpost for monitoring Iranian influence and facilitating US-Israeli intelligence operations. Al-Tanf is also home to the Free Syria Army (FSA), a US-backed faction responsible for securing the area.

This region has seen heightened tension, with frequent attacks attributed to Iranian-backed militias aiming to push American forces out of Syria and Iraq. In response, the US has occasionally retaliated with airstrikes against militia command centers and supply routes, aiming to curb the militias’ operational capabilities. However, with growing resistance from groups linked to Iran and recent reports of drone and missile attacks, Al-Tanf and other US installations face increasing threats, underscoring the complex geopolitical stakes and the fragile security environment in Syria.