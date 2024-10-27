Syria Reaffirms Condemnation of Israeli Aggression Against Iran in Call with Iranian Foreign Minister

Syria’s Foreign and Expatriates Minister, Bassam Sabbagh, held a phone conversation with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, in which he reiterated Syria’s condemnation of the recent Israeli aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran, which occurred at dawn on Saturday.

During the call, Minister Sabbagh expressed Syria’s strong solidarity with Iran, emphasizing that this assault represents a blatant violation of Iran’s sovereignty and a contravention of the United Nations Charter. He affirmed Iran’s legitimate right to defend its territory and safeguard the lives of its citizens.

In response, Minister Araghchi expressed gratitude for Syria’s firm stance in denouncing the Israeli attack. He highlighted the importance of Syria and Iran standing united in opposition to such aggressions and reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to supporting Syria against any similar incursions on its territory.

The two ministers stressed the urgency of collaborating with other nations to halt ongoing Israeli hostilities against regional states and their people. They emphasized the need to bring those responsible for such aggressive acts to justice, hold them accountable for their actions, and prevent impunity for these offenses.

