IRGC Advisers Killed in Israeli Strike in Damascus

Tasnim News, Iran's news agency, quoted the IRGC's public relations, stating that two "advisers were killed by the Zionist entity", according to Enab Baladi.

Iran has reported the deaths of two Iranian Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) advisers, Mohammad Ali Ataye and Taqizadeh, in an Israeli bombardment in Syria on Saturday. The attack occurred near the Syrian capital, Damascus. The Israeli shelling targeted multiple locations in the early hours of the morning.

Tasnim News, Iran’s news agency, quoted the IRGC’s public relations, stating that the advisers were killed by the Zionist entity during their advisory mission in Syria. Official Syrian media did not mention casualties, only reporting that air defences repelled the missile aggression near the capital at 1:35 am, causing material damage without providing further details.

Israel did not claim responsibility for the bombing in Damascus. This marks the second time in a week that Israeli aircraft conducted raids in Syria. The previous incident on November 26 targeted points in and around Damascus, including Damascus International Airport, which temporarily went out of service. The Ministry of Defense in the Syrian government at the time attributed the air aggression to missiles from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan.

Iran moves through its proxies

Iran refrained from direct involvement in the Israeli escalation against the Gaza Strip that commenced on October 7th. Despite criticism from certain Hamas leaders seeking a more robust response and increased support, Iran has chosen not to explicitly engage in the war.

Simultaneously, Iran has directed affiliated militias to conduct attacks on U.S. bases in Syria and Iraq. Additionally, it has supported launching missiles and rockets from southern Lebanon, but these actions have so far been limited to skirmishes.

The Israeli bombardment of Damascus followed the failure to extend the truce in Gaza, concluding a week-long period of relative calm amid the broader Israeli escalation. This period also witnessed renewed hostilities on the southern border of Lebanon and the “Islamic Resistance in Iraq” threatening to resume operations against U.S. bases after a pause during the truce.

