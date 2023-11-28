Re-election of Sheikh Osama al-Rifai as President of the Syrian Islamic Council in Exile

The Syrian Islamic Council announced the re-election of Sheikh Osama al-Rifai for a new term.

On Monday evening, the Syrian Islamic Council announced the re-election of Sheikh Osama al-Rifai for a new term. The Council’s statement highlighted, “The General Assembly, convened at the conclusion of its sessions, elected 21 members to serve on the new Board of Trustees for a two-year term.” Subsequently, the inaugural meeting of the new Board of Trustees took place.

During this meeting, Sheikh Rifai was once again elected as the Chairman of the Council. Additionally, the assembly conducted elections for the positions of deputy chairman, secretary, and spokesperson.

The opening session witnessed the presence of distinguished guests, including Mufti of Gaziantep Hussein Hazerlar, the representative of Turkish religious affairs, Abdul Aziz Aktan, Coordinator of Religious Affairs in Northern Syria, Nawaf al-Takruri, Chairman of the Association of Palestinian Scholars, Samer Bayrakdar, Director of the Supreme Hajj Committee, Hisham al-Khatib, Director of the Office of the Supreme Hajj Committee in Gaziantep, and Azzam Khanji, Director of the Madad Organization.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.