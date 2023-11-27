Arnous to Head Syria’s Delegation to UAE COP28 Summit

The pro-government al-Watan did not specify why it was the Prime minister, and not the President, who is heading the delegation.

Al-Watan has received information from reliable sources indicating that Prime Minister Hussein Arnous will lead Syria’s delegation to the COP 28 climate summit in the United Arab Emirates scheduled for the thirtieth of this month.

As per Al-Watan’s sources, the Syrian delegation is expected to arrive in the UAE by the middle of this week. The delegation comprises Minister of Local Administration and Environment Hussein Makhlouf, along with a technical team consisting of experts and specialists in the fields of environment and climate.

The sources reveal that the Syrian delegation has a comprehensive agenda, which includes various meetings, participation in sessions, and engagement in events related to diverse aspects of the climate change issue.

The international community is eagerly anticipating the climate summit hosted by the United Arab Emirates, with hopes that global leaders will forge an unprecedented climate agreement, surpassing the outcomes of previous summits.

Annually, delegations from nations worldwide convene at an international climate conference known as the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

The two-week summit’s agenda encompasses critical issues such as reducing greenhouse gas emissions, adapting to extreme weather events, carbon emissions trading, and addressing gender inequality.

Sultan al-Jaber, the President of COP28, expressed great enthusiasm and cautious optimism about reaching a final agreement to tackle climate-related challenges. In recent remarks quoted by the agency AFP, Jaber emphasized the conference’s commitment to holding all parties accountable for maintaining the 2015 Paris Agreement’s goal of limiting the rise in average global temperature to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

The previous edition of the conference, held in the Egyptian city of Sharm el-Sheikh, faced criticism from UN Secretary-General António Guterres for its inability to urgently implement radical carbon reduction measures to address global warming.

