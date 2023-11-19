Abdollahian Confirms: We May be Facing a Wider Conflict

The Iranian foreign minister asserted that the fate of the war would be determined by the resistance factions, not Israel, according to al-Watan.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has issued a warning against any targeting of Iranian forces in Syria, emphasizing that the conclusion of the conflict in Palestine rests with the Palestinian resistance factions rather than the Israeli entity.

In a press interview, Abdollahian asserted that no Iranian forces in Syria have incurred injuries thus far, underscoring that any such incidents would elicit a strong and decisive response.

Commenting on attacks carried out by resistance forces in Lebanon, Iraq, Syria, and Yemen, Abdollahian emphasized these movements as regional resistance entities with independent identities. He clarified that they do not receive orders from Iran, although maintaining positive relations.

Addressing the escalating situation on the Palestinian-Lebanese border, the Iranian foreign minister stated that Hezbollah has entered a state of war with Israel. He argued that American messages to Hezbollah would not deter the party but rather strengthen its resolve in decision-making.

Highlighting the expanding conflict in the region, Abdollahian noted the Yemeni army’s attacks on occupied territories and Hezbollah’s engagement with a significant portion of the Israeli army.

Regarding the U.S. deployment of aircraft carriers in the region, Amir Abdollahian expressed the belief of military experts that this move is not in Washington’s interest, increasing the risk of targeting its naval fleet.

Amir Abdollahian revealed that over the past forty days, exchanges of messages between Iran and the United States, mediated by the American Interests Section at the Swiss Embassy in Tehran, emphasized Tehran’s reluctance for the war to escalate. However, he acknowledged that the U.S. and Israel’s regional approach and ongoing offences against Gaza and the West Bank could make a broader conflict unavoidable.

The Iranian foreign minister stressed that the Palestinian resistance in Gaza has not sought Iran’s direct involvement in the war. He stated that they possess the capabilities to produce their own missiles, drones, and military equipment within Palestine.

In conclusion, Abdollahian asserted that the fate of the war would be determined by the resistance factions, not Israel. He suggested that a war of attrition is not sustainable for Israel, and diplomatic efforts are essential for the release of Israeli prisoners.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.