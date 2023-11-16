Abdollahian Meets Pedersen, Urges Support for Syria in Anti-Terrorism Efforts

Abdollahian said Iran is committed to supporting the Special Representative of the Secretary-General's mission aimed at resolving issues in Syria, al-Baath reports.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has emphasized the imperative of backing Syria in its fight against terrorism. He highlighted the increasing complexity of the Syrian situation, attributing it to U.S. interventions, which have enabled numerous terrorist groups to pose ongoing threats to Syria’s security.

During a meeting with UN Secretary-General Special Envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen, in Geneva, Abdollahian reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to supporting the Special Representative of the Secretary-General’s mission aimed at resolving issues in Syria.

Abdollahian condemned the economic sanctions imposed on Syria by the United States, labeling them as measures detrimental to the Syrian people. He called upon the Special Representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations and the Deputy Secretary-General for Humanitarian Aid Affairs at the United Nations to make concerted efforts to lift these economic sanctions on Syria.

In response, Pedersen briefed Abdollahian on his ongoing efforts and plans to facilitate a resolution to the Syrian crisis. He shared his perspectives on the continuation of the political process, including the progress of the Constitutional Committee.

Pedersen conveyed his intention to mitigate tensions in Syria and expressed hope that recent developments in Palestine would not negatively impact the situation in Syria.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.