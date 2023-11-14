Foreign Minister Mekdad Condemns Ongoing Violations by the Zionist Entity in Gaza”

The Foreign Minister added that the contemporary world is increasingly rejecting European colonial history, according to al-Watan.

Foreign and Expatriates Minister Faisal al-Mekdad stated that the Zionist entity has shown a complete disregard for red lines, international agreements, and humanitarian laws in its ongoing aggression against Gaza.

Mekdad took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to express his views, noting that certain groups professing commitment to human rights, a rules-based global order, and international law have shamelessly supported “Israel” in every possible way, effectively endorsing the war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by Zionist forces against Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank.

He emphasized that people around the world who support the Palestinians’ right to return and establish their independent state in their homeland, as well as those who have recently become aware of Israeli atrocities, will not tolerate further lies and deceit from the United States and the Western nations.

The Foreign Minister added that the contemporary world is increasingly rejecting European colonial history and the United States’ unwavering support for “Israel.” In the face of “Israel’s” deliberate actions resulting in the deaths of approximately twelve thousand Palestinians, with over half of them being children, and with the support of the West under morally questionable pretexts, the global conscience must awaken.

