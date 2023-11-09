Three Pro-Iranian Fighters Killed in Israeli Raids on Damascus and Suweida

Pro-regime news pages confirmed that Israeli warplanes targeted regime air defence and early warning systems in Suweida, according to al-Modon.

Three fighters supportive of Iran were killed on Wednesday in Israeli airstrikes on Lebanese Hezbollah positions near Damascus, as reported by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

“Three non-Syrian individuals, aligned with Iran, lost their lives in Israeli shelling on agricultural lands and other Hezbollah sites near Aqraba and Sayyeda Zeinab,” stated Observatory chief Rami Abdel Rahman. He also noted that Israel had conducted bombings on Syrian air defence sites in the southern part of the country.

On Wednesday night, Israeli warplanes initiated air strikes on Iranian militia positions south of Damascus. Also, they targeted military sites belonging to the Syrian regime in the southern governorate of Suweida.

The Ministry of Defense in the Syrian government said that “at approximately 10:50, the Israeli enemy carried out an air aggression from the direction of the city of Baalbek in Lebanon, targeting some military points in the southern region.” The source mentioned that the damage was limited to material losses.

According to local sources cited by al-Modon, the Israeli aircraft used missiles to target farms between the areas of Sayeda Zeinab and Aqraba south of the capital, Damascus. The targeted area is known to be under the influence of Iranian militias, housing weapons and ammunition stores.

Israeli shelling resulted in three explosions near the capital, Damascus, with the Syrian Observatory reporting that the missiles struck farms in the Aqraba area, including a military airport situated 13 km west of Damascus International Airport. Additionally, a radar point for regime forces in the southwestern Damascus countryside was hit.

In Suweida, the Suwayda 24 network reported an Israeli aerial bombardment on the areas of Tal Qleib and Tal al-Masih in the governorate. These sites host radar points and air defence systems, and flames were seen rising from them due to the shelling.

