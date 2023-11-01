25 Cholera Deaths Recorded in Northern Syria

The death toll in northern Syria due to a cholera outbreak has now reached 25, as reported by the White Helmets.

The organization has revealed a disturbing rise in both fatalities and infections in northwestern Syria, with the death toll standing at 25, and a total of 1,111 confirmed cases of the disease since its initial outbreak. This information is based on the medical authorities’ report for the 42nd week of the year 2023.

The White Helmets have intensified their efforts to combat the outbreak, focusing on improving water and sanitation services, waste management, and the cleaning of landfills. They have also launched continuous awareness campaigns aimed at preventing waterborne diseases and maintaining environmental and public health standards.

