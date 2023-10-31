Response Coordinators: Humanitarian Response Funding Short by More Than 70 % in Syria

The situation has been further exacerbated by the impending expiration of mandates for key border crossings with Turkey, according to Syria TV.

The Syria Response Coordinators team has confirmed a persistent funding shortfall for the humanitarian response in Syria as outlined in the 2023 Humanitarian Response Plan. The team expressed serious concern as the deficit levels have now exceeded 70.4 percent.

In a statement, the team emphasized that the deficit in funding for the humanitarian response in Syria has persisted through the end of October due to the failure to provide the necessary funds for supporting humanitarian sectors. The response deficit has now reached alarming levels, surpassing 70.4 percent of the total required funding.

Additionally, the team highlighted a new deficit that has compounded the existing one, which pertains to financing the response to the recent displacement movement in northwestern Syria. This movement has seen over 100,000 displaced individuals, with a deficit rate of over 90 percent in addressing their urgent needs.

In addition to these prolonged deficit challenges, the situation has been further exacerbated by the impending expiration of mandates for key border crossings with Turkey. Specifically, the mandates for both the Bab al-Salama and al-Rai crossings are set to expire in just two weeks, while the mandate for the Bab al-Hawa crossing will terminate within two months, by the year’s end. This has effectively rendered the movement of humanitarian aid across the border impossible without the necessary authorization.

The team also pointed out that, despite previous commitments made during donor conferences, the United Nations has been unable to secure the actual donor contributions needed to address this crisis. This inability raises serious concerns about the continued struggle for Syrians to access essential resources, potentially leading to increased hunger and hardship.

It is important to note that the figures mentioned thus far encompass all of Syrian territory, but when focusing on northwestern Syria, the deficit in humanitarian response operations becomes even more pronounced. This situation paints a bleak picture of the anticipated catastrophic consequences for civilians at large, and especially for those displaced and residing within camps.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.