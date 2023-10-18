Syrian Government Denounces Barbaric Zionist Massacre at al-Mamdani Hospital in Gaza

The statement also highlighted that this atrocity serves as a stark reminder of the history of the Zionist entity, the pro-government al-Watan writes.

The recent Zionist massacre at al-Mamdani Hospital in the Gaza Strip has left the Syrian Arab Republic in shock and condemnation. This barbaric act, which claimed the lives of hundreds of innocent people, has revealed the extent of the hatred harboured by the Zionist entity.

In a statement issued by the Syrian Arab Republic, this aggression was described as one of the most heinous and bloodiest massacres against humanity in the modern age. The Syrian government firmly denounced this act, emphasizing that the Zionist entity’s crimes have reached unprecedented levels of aggression and murder.

The statement also highlighted that this atrocity serves as a stark reminder of the history of the Zionist entity, which was founded on a legacy of massacres. It reflects a continuation of a ruthless approach that has characterized the entity from its inception.

Furthermore, the Syrian Arab Republic placed responsibility for this massacre, as well as other similar atrocities, squarely on Western countries, particularly the United States. They were held accountable as partners of the Zionist entity in organized killing operations against the Palestinian people.

In response to this tragic event, the Syrian government declared three days of official public mourning, starting from October 18, 2023, to honour the innocent victims of the al-Mamdani Hospital attack. During this period, flags across the Syrian Arab Republic will be flown at half-mast, and the nation will grieve the lives lost in this horrific act of violence.

The world continues to watch with concern as such acts of brutality unfold, leaving innocent civilians caught in the crossfire of geopolitical conflicts.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.