Syrian Foreign Minister Arrives in Egypt for Arab Ministerial Meeting

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani arrived in Cairo on Monday to participate in a ministerial-level preparatory session ahead of an extraordinary Arab summit on Palestine.

According to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), Shibani traveled to the Egyptian capital with an official delegation to attend the ministerial meeting in preparation for the Arab League’s emergency summit, set to convene on Tuesday. Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa is expected to participate in the summit, which will focus on developments related to Palestine.

The ministerial discussions are set to cover key issues, including an assessment of Qatari-Egyptian mediation efforts, Egypt’s reconstruction plan for Gaza aimed at restoring infrastructure without displacing residents, and the potential revival of political negotiations concerning the Palestinian cause.

Sissi invites Sharaa to Cairo

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sissi formally invited President Sharaa to attend the emergency summit. The Syrian presidency confirmed the invitation, stating:

“President Ahmad al-Sharaa has received an official invitation from Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sissi to participate in the emergency session of the Arab League Council, scheduled for March 4, 2025, in Cairo.”

President Sissi was among the first Arab leaders to congratulate Sharaa on assuming the Syrian presidency during the transitional period. On January 28, just two days after Sharaa took office, Sisi expressed his best wishes, stating on social media:

Foreign Minister Shibani, in a previous statement on social media, emphasized Syria’s commitment to forging a strategic partnership with Egypt, underlining mutual respect for sovereignty and non-interference in internal affairs.

The upcoming Arab summit in Cairo is expected to serve as a critical platform for addressing pressing regional issues, particularly concerning the Palestinian situation and broader Arab diplomatic efforts.

