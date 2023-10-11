US and Britain Praise Efforts of International Court of Justice to Hold Assad Regime Accountable

In a statement, the US embassy in Syria expressed its support for the International Court of Justice's efforts, according to Baladi News.

The United States and the United Kingdom have both commended the International Court of Justice for conducting public hearings in the case brought forth by the governments of Canada and the Netherlands regarding “crimes of torture” attributed to the Assad regime.

In a statement, the US embassy in Syria expressed its support for the International Court of Justice’s efforts, emphasizing the importance of holding the Assad regime accountable for its ongoing atrocities and the use of torture.

Similarly, the UK Embassy in Syria, through a post on the X website, highlighted the joint actions of the Netherlands and Canada in bringing the Assad regime before the International Court of Justice to expose its grave violations of the rights of the Syrian people. The statement also underscored the continuous human rights violations by the Syrian regime even after 12 years, reaffirming the UK’s commitment to supporting the Netherlands and Canada in their pursuit of accountability in Syria.

