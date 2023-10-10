Islamic Jihad Representative from Damascus Affirms Readiness for Ground Battle

Sindawi stressed the coordination between the resistance factions and the wider axis of resistance, according to al-Watan.

In a meeting convened yesterday by the “Higher Follow-up Committee for the Palestinian Resistance Factions” at the Palestinian National Council headquarters in Damascus, representatives from various factions in Syria came together to deliberate on a comprehensive action plan in support of the “Al-Aqsa Flood” campaign.

The representatives emphasized that the “Al-Aqsa Flood” marked a significant strategic shift in their ongoing conflict with the Zionist enemy. They reiterated their unwavering commitment to resistance against this adversary, asserting that the operation served as a testament to the Palestinian people’s rightful claim to the land of Palestine, from the sea to the river.

Among the key proposals discussed during the meeting, a program of action to bolster and endorse the “Al-Aqsa Flood” campaign was presented. This plan encompassed initiatives such as hoisting the Palestinian flag at all camp headquarters and institutions, urging faction leaders to convene for the immediate development of a unified action program, and designating the upcoming Friday as a day of solidarity with their people in the Gaza Strip and across their occupied territory, facing Zionist aggression.

Additionally, the meeting led to the formation of a “follow-up committee” tasked with monitoring the progress and developments of the “Al-Aqsa Flood” campaign. This committee would also establish necessary communication channels with Syrian Arab parties to ensure the success of the event.

Speaking to Al-Watan on the sidelines of the meeting, Ismail Al-Sindawi, the representative of the Islamic Jihad movement in Syria, affirmed that the campaign “will persist until the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque are reclaimed, along with the liberation of all Palestinian prisoners.”

He expressed that the presence of American forces and fleets supporting the Zionist entity would not deter the Palestinian people, highlighting their backing from Iran, Syria, Yemen, Iraq, Lebanon, and the broader Arab and Islamic communities. He called upon these communities to rally behind the Palestinian cause, promising a victorious outcome.

In response to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s threats of a ground offensive on the Gaza Strip, Al-Sindawi declared, “We are prepared for this ground battle, as he cannot practically employ aircraft or artillery from a distance.” He underscored the determination of resistance fighters to confront Israeli soldiers should they enter the Gaza Strip.

Sindawi stressed the coordination between the resistance factions and the wider axis of resistance, highlighting Syria’s crucial role in the campaign. He also mentioned ongoing Arab mediations aimed at facilitating a prisoner exchange process with the Israeli occupation.

Regarding the U.S. deployment of battleships and fleets in support of the occupying entity, Al-Sindawi quipped during his speech at the meeting, “We urge them to sail to the port of Haifa to escort the settlers, for there is no place for them in Palestine.”

