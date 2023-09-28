Syria Welcomes All Syrian Refugees, Urges Western Nations to Ensure Suitable Return Conditions

Ambassador Sabbagh asserted that the United States has inflicted significant damage on Syria's oil sector, al-Watan writes.

On September 28th, 2023, Syria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Bassam Sabbagh, voiced strong criticism of the United States and certain other permanent members of the Security Council for their ongoing and blatant violations against the Syrian people. Ambassador Sabbagh made these remarks during a session of the United Nations Security Council, where he emphasized the importance of upholding the principles of the UN Charter and defending international law.

Ambassador Sabbagh specifically pointed to the United States as a perpetrator of these violations, accusing it of attempting to evade responsibility for the chaos and destruction its policies have caused not only in the region but also around the world.

He highlighted the numerous challenges that Syria has faced over the years, including terrorism, the unauthorized presence of US and Turkish military forces, repeated acts of aggression by Israel, interference in Syria’s internal affairs, economic embargoes, and unilateral coercive measures. Ambassador Sabbagh argued that these challenges represent flagrant violations of the UN Charter, international law, and international humanitarian law. They have also led to instability in Syria and the broader region.

Moreover, Ambassador Sabbagh asserted that the United States has inflicted significant damage on Syria’s oil sector, amounting to an estimated $115 billion in losses. He called for the US to be held accountable and to provide compensation for this damage. He also pointed out that European allies of the US continue to impose coercive measures on critical sectors such as food, health, energy, and transport, which have resulted in a humanitarian and economic catastrophe.

Regarding the issue of refugees, Ambassador Sabbagh stated that Syria has taken the necessary steps and decisions to facilitate their return. Syria is cooperating with the High Commissioner for Refugees and the Arab Contact Group to make this possible. He emphasized Syria’s willingness to welcome back every Syrian refugee who was forced to leave the country due to terrorist groups. Ambassador Sabbagh urged Western countries to contribute to creating suitable conditions for refugees’ return, including supporting early recovery projects and funding efforts to clear mines and explosive remnants. He criticized the politicization of this humanitarian issue for narrow political purposes.

