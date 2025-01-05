Syria Today – Battles Intensify Between SDF and SNA; Egyptian and U.S. Foreign Ministers Discuss Syria

Syria continues to be a hotspot of military, political, and humanitarian activity, reflecting the complexities of its ongoing conflict and recovery efforts. From escalating battles between the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the Turkish-backed Syrian National Army (SNA) over strategic territories like the Tishreen Dam, to security operations targeting instability in Daraa, the nation faces a multifaceted crisis. Meanwhile, international efforts, including humanitarian aid deliveries from Libya and discussions between Egyptian and U.S. diplomats, underscore the global focus on Syria’s future. Amidst these developments, the toll of unexploded ordnance highlights the lingering dangers of war, while over 100 fatalities in northern clashes reveal the intensity of current hostilities. Together, these events paint a vivid picture of a nation at the crossroads of conflict and potential reconstruction.

Battles Intensify Between SDF and SNA for Control of Tishreen Dam

Military clashes in eastern Aleppo, northern Syria, continue to escalate between the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the Turkish-backed Syrian National Army (SNA). The SNA aims to gain control of the Tishreen Dam and the town of Maskana, extending its influence toward Raqqa province.

In recent days, the battles—bolstered by Turkish airstrikes—have seen the SNA send military reinforcements to the Maskana axis, east of Aleppo. The SNA recently captured the Sixth Farm area south of Maskana amid conflicting reports suggesting the SDF may be retreating toward the western countryside of Raqqa. Meanwhile, the SNA is advancing in the southern and western countryside of Aleppo.

Security Campaigns Expand to Daraa

The Military Operations Department in Syria has deployed additional reinforcements to the city of Al-Sanamayn in Daraa, southern Syria, to maintain security following clashes between armed factions. These reinforcements are part of broader security campaigns across several provinces, which include arrests of wanted individuals and those refusing to surrender weapons or engage in settlement processes.

Aid Planes Arrive from Misrata to Damascus

A humanitarian aid plane from Misrata, Libya, carrying 34 tons of supplies for the Syrian people, landed at Damascus International Airport on Saturday. The Libyan Red Crescent and representatives from Misrata’s municipality accompanied the aid. Officials from the Syrian Red Crescent and the Libyan Embassy in Damascus received the plane and delegation upon arrival.

822 Unexploded Ordnance Destroyed in Syria

The Syrian Civil Defense, also known as the White Helmets, reported the destruction of 822 unexploded ordnances, primarily cluster bombs, between December 1 and last Friday. According to their report, more than 80 sites across Syria have been confirmed as contaminated with unexploded ordnance. From November 27 to last Friday, 117 minefields and contaminated points were identified in Aleppo, Idlib, Hama, Latakia, and Deir Ezzor.

The Civil Defense highlighted that while its teams marked hazardous areas and warned civilians, they are not equipped for full mine clearance. Between November 27 and January 3, 27 civilians, including eight children and one woman, were killed by war remnants, and 43 others, including 19 children, were injured, many severely. On Saturday alone, three explosions in rural Idlib killed five civilians.

More Than 100 Killed in Northern Syria Battles

Clashes between pro-Turkish factions and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the countryside of Manbij, northern Syria, have resulted in over 100 deaths within two days, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. Between Friday evening and Sunday morning, 101 people were killed, including 85 from pro-Turkish factions and 16 from the SDF and affiliated groups.

The clashes are concentrated in the southern and southeastern countryside of Manbij in Aleppo province. The SDF reported on Saturday that it had repelled all Turkish-backed attacks, supported by Turkish airstrikes, in areas east and south of Manbij and north of the Tishreen Dam.

Simultaneously, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and allied factions launched a surprise offensive from northwestern Syria on November 27, toppling the rule of President Bashar al-Assad. Pro-Ankara factions capitalized on this by seizing the Tal Rifaat area and the city of Manbij. According to Observatory director Rami Abdel Rahman, the pro-Turkish factions aim to reach the eastern banks of the Euphrates, capturing Kobani and Tabqa, potentially paving the way to Raqqa and expelling Kurdish forces from their territories.

Egyptian and U.S. Foreign Ministers Discuss Syria

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdel Ati and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed developments in Syria during a phone call. The Egyptian Foreign Ministry stated that Abdel Ati reaffirmed Egypt’s support for the Syrian people and emphasized the importance of a comprehensive political transition owned and led by Syrians, free from external interference. Such a transition, he noted, would ensure Syria’s security, stability, and territorial integrity.

The U.S. State Department reported that Blinken reiterated Washington’s support for a peaceful, inclusive Syrian-led political process that transitions to a representative and accountable government.