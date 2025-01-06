View from Damascus: Syria’s Transitional Challenges and Regional Dynamics

The fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime has set off a ripple of political, social, and regional transformations, reshaping Syria’s internal governance and its standing in the region. Israel, capitalizing on Syria’s internal collapse, extended its six-decade control over the Golan Heights and dismantled much of Syria’s military capabilities under the pretext of preventing them from falling into the hands of undefined “terrorists.” Ahmad al-Sharaa’s new administration has sought to reassure Tel Aviv by signaling disinterest in confrontation. However, Sameh Rashid argues in an op-ed, these assurances are rooted in Syria’s profound weakness, leaving Israel more secure than ever on its northern front. For Tel Aviv, the fragmented control within Syria—marked by rival factions such as the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Iranian-backed militias, and remnants of ISIS—presents an ideal scenario for maintaining regional stability in its favor.

Domestically, the leadership under Ahmad al-Sharaa faces immense challenges. As highlighted by Maan al-Bayari, the opaque structure of the new Syrian administration and the absence of clear legislative or institutional frameworks leave governance in a precarious state. Sharaa must urgently prioritize drafting a temporary legal and legislative framework to stabilize decision-making processes and effectively navigate this critical transitional period. His pragmatism and openness to enlisting domestic and diaspora experts suggest a capacity for institutional rebuilding. However, to gain public trust and legitimacy, Sharaa must directly address Syrians with a clear vision, especially as he prepares for the National Dialogue Conference.

Issam Shaaban underscores that Syria’s plight reflects broader lessons on the fragility of authoritarian regimes. Decades of Assad’s rule—marked by economic collapse, corruption, and brutal violence—exhausted the state’s apparatus, fueled civil strife, and invited foreign interventions. While authoritarianism initially masked its failures under the guise of Arabism and nationalism, its eventual collapse exposed the unsustainable nature of repression. Shaaban argues that true state sovereignty and stability cannot be achieved through authoritarian control but require transparency, inclusive participation, and accountability—values that remain absent in Syria’s current political landscape.

In sum, Syria’s transitional period is fraught with complexities. While Israel’s immediate security remains intact, the unpredictability of Syria’s reconstruction and political reorganization poses long-term uncertainties. For Syria, navigating its fragmented society, rebuilding institutions, and addressing the deep-seated grievances of its people will determine the success or failure of its post-Assad trajectory. The lessons of authoritarianism, regional interference, and internal division offer a stark reminder of the challenges ahead.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.