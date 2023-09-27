After Oil Derivatives: Regime Doubles Gas Prices

The price of a domestic gas cylinder has increased to 75,000 SYP from the previous 50,000 SYP, according to al-Watan.

The regime’s government has recently made significant adjustments to the pricing of both domestic and industrial gas cylinders, implementing a staggering 100 percent increase in prices. This decision followed closely on the heels of a previous price hike for unsubsidized oil derivatives.

According to a statement released by the Ministry of Internal Trade and Consumer Protection on Tuesday night, the cost of an industrial gas cylinder, whether obtained within or outside the smart card system, has been raised from 75,000 SYP to 150,000 SYP, effectively doubling the previous price.

Similarly, the pricing for a domestic gas cylinder, accessible both within and outside the smart card system, has been adjusted to 75,000 SYP from the previous 50,000 SYP, marking a 50 percent increase.

It’s worth noting that this decision applies to unsubsidized domestic and industrial gas cylinders, while subsidized household cylinders remain unchanged at 15,000 SYP.

Furthermore, the government has also raised the cost of a ton of fuel to 8,900,000 SYP, compared to the previous rate of 8,864,200 SYP.

The increase in gas cylinder prices, especially for industrial use, is expected to result in elevated production costs for certain goods that rely on gas, with milk and cheese production being among the most affected industries.

This decision comes roughly ten days after the Ministry previously raised the prices of unsubsidized oil derivatives, setting the price of octane-95 gasoline at 14,660 SYP per litre, an increase of 200 SYP, and raising the price of a litre of diesel to 13,000 SYP, an increase of 640 SYP.

