European MP Phones Sheikh Hijri, Confirms New European Syria Strategy

Catherine Langzeben said the EU wants to secure the legitimate rights of the Syrian population, according to Baladi News.

Catherine Langzeben, the Head of the Foreign Affairs Committee responsible for the Syrian issue within the European parliament, held a telephone conversation on the evening of Saturday, with Sheikh Hikmat al-Hijri to gain insights into the current situation in Syria’s southern governorate of Suweida.

The conversation spanned 40 minutes, during which the European MP received a comprehensive briefing on the situation in southern Syria, with a particular focus on developments in Suweida.

Langzeben conveyed several key points during the call, emphasizing the European Parliament’s keen interest in events unfolding in southern Syria and its unwavering support for demonstrators in Suweida and Daraa. She stressed the European Parliament’s wholehearted backing of their just demands for a state characterized by freedom, justice, and equality.

Furthermore, the European MP informed Sheikh Hijri that the Green Party, in collaboration with their European counterparts in the European Parliament, is actively exploring practical measures to alleviate the suffering of Syrians while closely monitoring the situation in Suweida.

She added, “We are deeply concerned about the safety of Sheikh al-Hijri and the peaceful demonstrators in Suweida, Daraa, and across Syria.”

Langzeben expressed her strong condemnation of the recent shooting of peaceful demonstrators by the regime in Suweida, emphasizing the Syrian people’s inherent right to peaceful protest.

She underscored the existence of a new European strategy aimed at addressing the Syrian issue and securing the legitimate rights of the Syrian population.

On his part, Hijri underscored that the situation in Suweida is an extension of the challenges that have persisted since 2011 and is rooted in flawed political and security practices. He pointed out that citizens are advocating for their rights in the face of injustice, with Suweida having served as a sanctuary for tens of thousands of Syrian families who were displaced from their cities and villages due to the country’s security situation over the past years.

“Many Suweida residents refrained from joining the military institution, believing that the conflict had become an internal struggle among fellow countrymen,” he noted.

In his call, Hijri advocated for peace, justice, and freedom, emphasizing the establishment of a state governed by the rule of law. He conveyed to the European MP that those occupying the public squares do not just represent Suweida; they stand as a voice for all Syrians, from north to south, expressing the sentiments of their hearts.

He called upon the international community to implement UN Security Council Resolution 2254, which ultimately paves the way for a peaceful transition of power in Syria, facilitates the reconstruction of the nation, and reinstates the security that has been absent for decades in the lives of Syrians.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.