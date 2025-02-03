Al-Sharaa to Turkey on Second Foreign Visit After Saudi Arabia

The Turkish presidency announced on Monday that Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa will visit Ankara on Tuesday in response to an invitation from his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Fahrettin Altun, head of the Turkish presidential communications department, confirmed in a post on X that President Al-Sharaa is expected to arrive in Ankara on Tuesday at Erdogan’s invitation. He stated that the talks at the Turkish presidential complex will cover the latest developments in Syria from multiple perspectives, evaluating the joint steps both countries should take toward economic recovery, stability, and sustainable security within Syria.

Altun further noted that discussions will also focus on the support Ankara can extend to the transitional administration and the Syrian people. He expressed confidence that Al-Sharaa’s visit, along with his accompanying delegation, “will further strengthen Turkish-Syrian relations, which have been normalized following Syria’s liberation.”

Strengthening Regional Ties

Al-Sharaa’s visit to Turkey marks his second international stop after traveling to Saudi Arabia on Sunday, where he met with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The Syrian presidency’s Telegram page quoted Al-Sharaa as saying that he held extensive talks with Bin Salman, during which he sensed a genuine willingness to support Syria in rebuilding its future, as well as a firm commitment to upholding the will of the Syrian people and preserving the country’s unity and territorial integrity.

Al-Sharaa and Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani arrived in Jeddah on Tuesday before heading to Mecca to perform Umrah. They were received at King Abdulaziz Airport by Deputy Emir of Mecca, Saud bin Mishaal, according to the presidency’s Telegram page.

Turkey’s Diplomatic Engagement in Syria

Following the fall of the Syrian regime, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin visited Damascus on December 8 and held discussions with Syria’s new leadership. Speaking after the visit on December 22, Fidan revealed that he had addressed with Al-Sharaa the issue of the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) and the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), affirming that “there is no place for PKK and YPG militants in Syria’s future.”

Fidan also accused the Kurdish forces of unlawfully occupying Syrian territory and expressed his belief that U.S. President Donald Trump would adopt a different stance regarding America’s presence in Syria and its alliance with Kurdish militias.

Syria’s Transitional Leadership

Last Wednesday, Syria’s General Command officially announced that Ahmad al-Sharaa had assumed the presidency for a transitional period. The announcement also declared the dissolution of the People’s Assembly, the army, and revolutionary factions, as well as the suspension of the current constitution.

Al-Sharaa’s diplomatic engagements in Saudi Arabia and Turkey signal the beginning of a new phase in Syria’s political landscape, as regional powers reassess their roles in supporting the country’s stability and reconstruction.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.