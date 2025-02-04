Mustafa Places Interim Government at the Disposal of the Syrian State

The Syrian Interim Government, affiliated with the opposition National Coalition, has officially placed itself at the disposal of the new Syrian state, aiming to unify efforts in the national interest.

A Historic Transition

In a statement, Abdul Rahman Mustafa, head of the interim government, described Ahmad al-Sharaa’s assumption of the Syrian presidency as a “historic milestone that embodies the free will of Syrians and marks the beginning of a new era in state-building based on justice and the rule of law.”

He added that this “pivotal moment” is the result of the sacrifices made by Syrians in pursuit of freedom and dignity, viewing it as a launching point toward a state built on strong institutions, national unity, and transitional justice—one that “ensures the rights of all citizens without exception or discrimination and lays the foundation for a future of freedom and stability.”

Aligning with the New State

Mustafa further declared that the interim government is placing all its resources, personnel, and expertise at the disposal of the new Syrian state, emphasizing that this move stems from its national commitment to building a modern Syria and the “belief in the necessity of uniting efforts to achieve the broader national interest.”

Expressing confidence in Al-Sharaa’s leadership, he praised the new president’s “unwavering commitment to the nation’s causes and the people’s aspirations.” Mustafa described him as a “model of good governance”—one capable of steering the country toward political, economic, and social development while ensuring “coexistence for all Syrians in an environment of freedom, dignity, security, and equal opportunity.”

Dissolution of the Interim Government?

In January, reports surfaced claiming that Mustafa had notified all interim government employees that the administration would cease operations by the end of the month. However, he later denied these claims, clarifying that he had not personally communicated with Al-Sharaa or the Damascus government, led by Mohammad al-Bashir, stating that all interactions occur through the Syrian National Coalition.

Mustafa also stressed that there are no disputes with the new government, noting that the interim administration has been handling key administrative responsibilities in northern Syria, easing the burden on Damascus.

The Syrian Interim Government once held administrative authority over areas governed by Euphrates Shield, Olive Branch, and Peace Spring operations, covering the northeastern countryside of Aleppo and parts of northeastern Syria. However, its role has diminished significantly following the overthrow of the Assad regime and the handover of all border crossings with Turkey to Al-Bashir’s government in Damascus.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.