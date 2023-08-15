Hassakeh: Regime Dismisses Commander of National Defense After Tribal Pressure

Confrontation occurred between the commander of the National Defense and Muslat of the Jabour tribe, according to Enab Baladi.

Akram Mahshoush, an advisor to the Jabour tribal council in Hassakeh, has disclosed that the Syrian regime has taken action against Abdul Qadir Hamo, the commander of the National Defense. Hamo has been dismissed from his position and relocated to the capital, Damascus, for trial. This decision comes in the wake of an incident in which Hamo and a contingent under his command confronted Abdul Aziz al-Muslat, the sheikh of the Jabour tribe, within Hassakeh City.

As reported by Enab Baladi’s correspondent in Hassakeh, on August 13th, a confrontation occurred between the commander of the National Defense and his accompanying group against Muslat of the Jabour tribe. The incident unfolded in the security square of Hassakeh, stemming from a disagreement over a traffic-related issue. The Baz Network subsequently shared a video purportedly capturing a gathering of notable figures from various Arab tribal and clan backgrounds in a war tent. The purpose of the gathering was to pledge support and declare readiness to stand by the Jabour tribe against the actions of the National Defense.

Issues that have been brewing for some time

Mudar al-Asaad, the general coordinator of the Supreme Council of Arab Tribes and a sheikh of the Jabour tribe, conveyed to Enab Baladi that the residents of Hassakeh governorate, including the Jabour tribe, have encountered significant challenges associated with Abdul Qadir Hamo, the commander of the National Defense. He emphasized that Hamo’s problematic presence in the region extends beyond the recent altercation.

Asaad pointed out that Hamo enjoys direct support from Iran and Lebanese Hezbollah in Hassakeh. Despite repeated infractions, Hamo has managed to remain in the area thanks to his local origins, according to Asaad. The sheikh further elaborated that Hamo’s track record in the region includes various violations, such as kidnappings, involvement in drug trafficking, and imposing tributes. When the local populace raised objections to his actions, the military governor of the security square in Hassakeh responded that Hamo’s tribal ties prevent his intervention in addressing such matters.

It is worth noting that Hamo originates from the Sharabiyin clan in Hassakeh. However, Asaad revealed that his own clan, the Sharabiyin, has distanced itself from Hamo on multiple occasions due to his transgressions against the local residents while demanding retribution.

According to Sheikh Asaad, the assault by Abdul Qadir Hamo, the commander of the National Defense, on Sheikh Muslat of the Jabour tribe, has triggered a sequence of events. This includes the assembly of over a thousand fighters from the same tribe within the security square in Hassakeh, where the National Defense is stationed. Their collective presence in the area served as a demand for Hamo’s trial, indicating a potential escalation if this request is not heeded.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.