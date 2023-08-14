Most Passengers are Syrians: 18 People Die as Migrant Boat Sinks off Tunisia

The passengers were mostly from the Kanaker area, Daraa and Quneitera, according to Syria TV.

A boat transporting numerous asylum seekers, predominantly Syrians, tragically sank last Saturday off the coast of Tunisia.

According to a private source closely connected to one of the Syrian victims, the boat had approximately 55 asylum seekers on board, with the majority being Syrians. It foundered off the Tunisian shoreline a day after embarking from the Libyan region of Zuwara.

The source disclosed that among the passengers were 15 individuals from the Kanaker area situated west of Damascus, around 10 others from Daraa governorate, and roughly 16 people from Quneitra governorate in southern Syria.

The humanitarian organization Alarm Phone from Italy reported that at least 18 people lost their lives in the boat’s sinking. The vessel had encountered two instances of engine failure after its departure and suffered water ingress due to high waves.

As per the Tunisian coast guard, their teams effectively rescued numerous migrants subsequent to the boat’s sinking and promptly transported them to a medical facility in Tunisia.

Of the missing individuals, 16 were from the town of Khan Arnaba in Quneitra countryside, 8 were from the towns of Kanaker, Beit Jinn, and Kafr Hoor in Damascus countryside, and 5 hail from the towns of Nimr, Yadoudeh, and al-Hara in Daraa countryside.

This tragedy transpired less than two months after another incident wherein a vessel carrying around 750 asylum seekers capsized off the Italian coast. Among those onboard were 112 individuals from Daraa and Quneitra governorates.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.