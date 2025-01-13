Shibani at Riyadh Meeting: Fallen Regime Left Heavy Legacy of Corruption

During the Riyadh meetings on Syria, Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani emphasized that the previous regime left behind a heavy legacy of administrative and financial corruption and outdated institutional structures, which requires an exceptional effort to comprehensively rebuild the country.

Shaibani explained that the priorities of the new Syrian administration are centred on building a vision that focuses on the Syrian people and improving their living conditions while promoting their civil rights.

Human rights and equality

The new Syrian administration is committed to achieving progress in the field of human rights and ensuring justice and equality for all Syrian citizens, regardless of their political, religious or ethnic affiliations. He emphasized that Syria fully believes in the principles of national sovereignty and mutual respect between states, adding that relations between peoples should be based on cooperation and joint construction.

Regarding the political process, Shaibani said the new Syrian administration considers the broad participation of all groups in political and social life a constitutional right for every Syrian. “We call on everyone to actively participate in building the future Syria,” he said, stressing the importance of involving all Syrian groups in this process.

National reconciliation and transitional justice

The inclusion of all Syrian groups is part of the administration’s commitment to national reconciliation and transitional justice, with the aim of creating a new Syria based on the values of equality, partnership and mutual respect. He also emphasized the Syrian administration’s commitment to hold those involved in mass killings and systematic torture accountable and to bring those who used chemical weapons against the Syrian people to justice to ensure their accountability.

The presidency of the Riyadh meetings on Syria emphasized the importance of standing by the Syrian people at this historic stage, with a focus on supporting the political transition process in the country, strengthening its sovereignty and unity, as part of efforts to support the Syrian people and help them rebuild their country after years of war.

Syrians’ choices and respect for sovereignty

The final statement of the meeting emphasized the need to respect the choices of the Syrian people and their will to determine their destiny, and the importance of respecting Syria’s unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity by avoiding any external interference or threats to its security and stability. The importance of a comprehensive political process that represents all components of the Syrian people and preserves the rights of all political and social parties was also emphasized.

Addressing Challenges Through Dialogue

The statement emphasized the need to address the challenges and sources that may lead to concerns among the various parties through dialogue and consultation, while stressing the need to respect Syria’s independence and sovereignty. It also emphasized that the future of Syria should be the sole prerogative of the Syrians.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said that the meeting aims to coordinate among countries to support Syria, including the lifting of sanctions imposed on the country. He welcomed the US decision regarding exemptions from sanctions, stressing that the lifting of sanctions will contribute to providing the humanitarian and economic support needed to rebuild and stabilize Syria, providing a suitable environment for the return of Syrian refugees.

Positive steps of the new Syrian administration

The Saudi minister praised the positive steps taken by the new Syrian administration, including the preservation of state institutions, the start of an inclusive political process with the participation of all Syrian parties, and its commitment to fighting terrorism. It was also emphasized that Syria must remain a safe country for all its citizens and not be a source of threat to any country in the region.

Saudi Arabia also reiterated its condemnation of the Israeli incursion into the buffer zone, stressing that this behavior is a violation of international law and the agreements signed between Syria and Israel. It demanded the immediate withdrawal of Israeli forces from the occupied Syrian territories.

Concern over Israel’s incursion

The meeting expressed deep concern over Israel’s incursion into the buffer zone with Syria, especially in Mount Hermon and Quneitra province. They emphasized the importance of respecting Syria’s territorial integrity and demanded the withdrawal of the Israeli occupation forces from the occupied Syrian territories within the framework of respecting international law.

Saudi Arabia organized an Arab and international meeting dedicated to discussing the situation in Syria on Sunday, January 12, in the capital Riyadh, with the aim of stabilizing Syria after the fall of the former regime, with the participation of the foreign ministers of Turkey, Syria and the member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council, in addition to Iraq, Lebanon, Jordan, Egypt, Britain and Germany, and the United States and Italy will participate at the level of Deputy Secretary of State, as well as the UN envoy.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.