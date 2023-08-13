Erdogan Instructions: What’s the “Aleppo Model” for Repatriating Syrian Refugees?

Turkey believes resolving housing and employment challenges is essential for the repatriation of Syrians, Syria TV writes.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has issued directives to facilitate the repatriation of Syrian refugees to their home country using a three-stage approach, inspired by the “Aleppo model,” as reported by the Turkish newspaper Sabah.

A collaborative mechanism has been established involving the AKP, migration groups, and the Ministry of Interior to manage the return of asylum seekers and address irregular migration. This mechanism is expected to expedite both practical and legal measures.

The new model for Syrian refugees and unauthorized immigrants is outlined as follows:

Employment Opportunities:

Resolving housing and employment challenges is essential for the repatriation of Syrians. To address this, joint housing initiatives will be undertaken with Qatar’s support. Moreover, businesses in border provinces like Gaziantep will be permitted to establish workplaces in secure areas to boost economic activity and generate jobs.

Aleppo Model Implementation:

The primary objective, as highlighted in the newspaper, is to replicate a functioning governance structure in secure regions within Aleppo. Turkey is engaged in discussions with both Russia and the Syrian regime to bring about these changes.

This effort aims not only to enhance socio-economic conditions but also to focus on Aleppo’s revitalization. The anticipated outcome is that the restoration of Aleppo would encourage hundreds of thousands of Syrian residents in Turkey to return to their homeland.

Parallel Initiatives:

Concomitant steps will be taken in relation to unauthorized immigrants. Turkey intends to establish stronger relationships with countries, particularly Pakistan and Afghanistan, to address the issue of illegal immigration.

EU Visa Approach:

A visa system resembling the European Union’s will be adopted for individuals entering Turkey on 90-day visas, with the possibility of extension. These individuals will be required to furnish detailed information about their financial situation, including bank accounts, income sources, and documentation such as property deeds and health insurance. Failure to provide these documents will result in the denial of a visa or an extension of the residence permit.

These proposed measures represent President Erdogan’s strategy to facilitate the return of Syrian refugees to their homeland while also addressing the challenges posed by irregular migration. The overarching goal is to establish sustainable solutions that contribute to the socio-economic development of both Syria and Turkey.

