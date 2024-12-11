Foreign Governments Urged Not to Worry as Syria Moves Towards Stability

Ahmed al-Sharaa, the commander-in-chief of the Military Operations Directorate, reassured foreign governments that they need not worry about the situation in Syria, emphasizing that the fears previously stemmed from the Assad regime, which has now fallen. “The country is moving towards development, reconstruction, and stability,” he said. He also noted that the primary sources of fear were the Iranian militias, Hezbollah, and the regime itself, which perpetrated the massacres witnessed today.

In an earlier statement to the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, Mohammad al-Bashir, head of Syria’s transitional government, highlighted that life is gradually returning to most provinces and cities as basic services are restored. He added that displaced individuals from camps near the Turkish border have started to return. Al-Bashir affirmed his government’s commitment to guaranteeing the rights of all sects in Syria, with a goal of restoring security and stability to all cities and repatriating millions of Syrian refugees. He clarified that his government will remain in power only until March 2025.

Bashir acknowledged the significant challenges his government inherited from the Assad regime, including a massive and corrupt administrative legacy, and noted the dire financial state. “We only have the Syrian pound, which is worthless, and no foreign currency,” he explained. However, he expressed optimism, stating, “The challenge is enormous, but the situation can be improved. It will take time, but we will succeed.”

Three-month transition

On December 10th, sources within the political administration of the Military Operations Directorate confirmed that the transitional government, led by Mohammad al-Bashir, had officially assumed power. This followed a formal handover from the government of the former Assad regime, led by Mohammad al-Jalali, during a meeting in Damascus. An official announcement is still awaited.

The transitional government is tasked with overseeing the three-month transition period, during which it will dissolve security services, repeal terrorism laws, and review the current state of the military with a view to reorganizing it. Its priorities include maintaining security, delivering essential services, ensuring a smooth transfer of power, and laying the groundwork for a permanent government. Consultations are ongoing to finalize the composition of the transitional government, with ministers from the Salvation Government set to continue their roles temporarily.

The Department of Political Affairs reported a meeting with ambassadors from Iraq, Bahrain, Oman, Egypt, the UAE, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and Italy, describing it as positive, with promises of high-level coordination with the new government. Additionally, Qatar is set to reopen its embassy in Damascus in the coming days, and work has begun to reactivate the international airport, with cleaning and maintenance currently underway.

The revolutionary street in Syria and the international community are watching closely as the transitional phase unfolds following the fall of the Assad regime and Bashar al-Assad’s flight on December 8, 2024. All eyes are on Damascus, with reports suggesting that the Military Operations Directorate intends to assume power peacefully and promptly initiate the formation of a new transitional government.

Sources confirmed that Ahmed al-Sharaa, who arrived in Damascus on Sunday and prayed at the Umayyad Mosque, plans to meet with Mohammad al-Jalali to refine the mechanisms of political transition. Mohammad al-Bashir, head of the Salvation Government, is widely regarded as the agreed-upon figure to lead the transitional government, which will oversee the period of change and refuted rumours about the establishment of a transitional council comprised of opposition figures abroad.

Close associates of the Military Operations Directorate clarified that the measures aim to maintain state functionality and prevent chaos, ensuring that essential services and governance structures remain operational. Mohammad al-Bashir is expected to form a new Syrian government for the transitional period, with a focus on prioritizing critical ministries such as defence, foreign affairs, interior, media, and governorates.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.