Iranian Shura Council Delegation Lands in Damascus and Meets with Senior Officials

The Iranian representatives are scheduled to conduct official discussions with Prime Minister Hussein Arnous, according to al-Watan.

Al-Watan reports that a delegation from Iran’s Shura Council, led by the Chairman of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, Vahid Jalalzadeh, arrived in Damascus on Monday for a series of meetings with senior Syrian officials.

The Iranian parliamentary delegation comprises not only Jalalzadeh but also other committee members: Hossein Noushabadi, Hassan Hemmati, Abbas Kalro, and Javad Karimi Ghodoosi. Additionally, Hossein Assadi, the secretary of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee in the Shura Council, is part of the delegation.

During their three-day visit to Syria, the Iranian representatives are scheduled to conduct official discussions with Prime Minister Hussein Arnous, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants Faisal Mekdad, and People’s Assembly Speaker Hammoudeh Sabbagh.

Sources from Al-Watan indicate that the talks will encompass a range of topics of mutual interest between the two nations and will focus on enhancing parliamentary cooperation.

