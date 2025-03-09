The View From Damascus – On the Brink: Escalating Violence and the Collapse of Peace

The past few days in Syria have been marked by an alarming escalation of violence, exposing deep-seated sectarian tensions and highlighting the challenges facing the transitional government of Ahmed Al-Sharaa. The violence in the coastal regions, particularly in Latakia and Tartous, has resulted in mass casualties, human rights violations, and renewed concerns about Syria’s long-term stability.

The Uprising and Its Suppression

The High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, called on Sunday for an immediate halt to the killing of civilians in the coastal areas of northwestern Syria, noting that summary executions were being carried out on a sectarian basis.



Türk said: “Swift, transparent and impartial investigations must be conducted into all killings and other violations, with those responsible for these crimes held accountable.”



He stressed that “the transitional authorities’ declaration of their intention to respect the law must be translated into immediate measures to protect Syrians and guarantee their basic rights.”

Following the fall of the Assad regime in December 2024, Syria entered a turbulent period of political transition. While the new government sought to establish order, remnants of the former regime—particularly loyalist Alawite factions—remained a latent threat. In recent days, an armed insurrection erupted in the coastal regions, spearheaded by militias and former security personnel loyal to the old regime. Reports indicate that these groups launched coordinated attacks on security checkpoints and military installations, leading to fierce clashes with government forces.

The rebellion was swiftly crushed by the military, but what followed has drawn widespread condemnation: a series of extrajudicial executions targeting Alawite civilians, carried out by security forces and pro-government militias. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights has documented at least 340 executions, with the death toll potentially reaching 1,000 as reports continue to surface. These killings, often conducted at close range and recorded by perpetrators, have reignited memories of past sectarian violence in Syria.

Sectarian Retaliation and the Cycle of Violence

The violence has sparked a wave of sectarian rhetoric, particularly on social media. Many Sunnis, still reeling from years of brutal repression under Assad, have dismissed concerns over the massacres, arguing that Alawites are merely facing the same brutality they once enabled. Others, particularly in the Syrian diaspora, have condemned the killings unequivocally, recognizing that collective punishment only perpetuates cycles of violence. Meanwhile, Shiite voices have decried the massacres, accusing the new regime of orchestrating an anti-Alawite purge.

This sectarian polarization mirrors Syria’s long history of identity-based violence. The current events bear striking similarities to the infamous 1982 Hama Massacre, where the Assad regime decimated the city in response to an Islamist uprising. Then, as now, state actors justified mass killings as necessary to restore order. However, unlike in Hama, where the state was eliminating opposition, today’s violence is directed against a community that was once central to the ruling power structure.

Political and Religious Responses

Amidst the bloodshed, Christian religious leaders in Syria have issued a joint statement condemning the atrocities and calling for national reconciliation. They have urged the government to establish conditions for inclusive governance and reject retributive justice. Similarly, the Kurdish National Council has called on the transitional government to halt human rights violations, warning that continued marginalization of minority communities will deepen the crisis.

International reactions have been mixed. While human rights organizations and some Western media outlets have reported extensively on the massacres, much of the Sunni Arab press has downplayed them, framing the events as a necessary crackdown on “remnants of the old regime.” Western governments have been cautious in their statements, with some viewing the instability as an internal matter rather than a cause for direct intervention.

Sharaa Establishes Independent Committee to Investigate Events

In response to the waves of criticism, Mr. Sharaa, issued a decree on Sunday establishing an independent national committee to investigate the events that unfolded on the Syrian coast on March 6, 2025.

According to a statement from the Syrian Presidency, the committee has been formed in accordance with the supreme national interest, with a commitment to upholding civil peace and uncovering the truth. The statement specified that the committee comprises a number of judges, legal experts, and security officials.

The statement further emphasized that all government agencies are required to fully cooperate with the committee, which is authorized to seek assistance from any relevant entities. The committee must submit its final report to the Presidency within 30 days of the decree’s issuance.

The Sharaa Government’s Response and Legitimacy Crisis

The transitional government, led by Ahmed Al-Sharaa, has struggled to maintain credibility in the wake of these events. The initial response from Damascus was dismissive, with officials refusing to acknowledge the scale of the massacres. Later, facing mounting international scrutiny, the government vowed to hold perpetrators accountable and issued directives to curb further violations.

Despite these assurances, the massacres have exposed the fragility of the new administration. The failure to prevent or immediately address these killings has led to increased skepticism about Sharaa’s leadership. Critics argue that his government risks repeating the authoritarian excesses of its predecessor, particularly if it fails to distinguish between legitimate security measures and indiscriminate repression.

Media Coverage and International Perception

The events in Syria have been covered inconsistently across different media outlets. While publications like The Guardian and France 24 have reported extensively on the massacres, other Western media, such as The Washington Post, have framed the violence as part of broader “clashes.” Meanwhile, Sunni Arab media have largely echoed the government’s narrative, portraying the crackdown as a response to armed insurrection rather than sectarian cleansing.

The selective nature of media coverage reflects broader geopolitical considerations. Sunni-majority governments in the region have shown little interest in condemning the massacres, as the victims belong to the Alawite minority. Moreover, many of these states have historically prioritized political stability over human rights concerns, making them reluctant to criticize a government that is nominally aligned with their interests.

What Comes Next?

The road ahead for Syria remains perilous. The massacres have not only deepened sectarian wounds but also posed a fundamental question: can Syria break free from its cycle of retaliatory violence? Calls for accountability have largely been overshadowed by political calculations, with few voices within Syria advocating for a judicial reckoning against the perpetrators of recent atrocities.

For Syria to move forward, the government must take decisive steps toward establishing the rule of law. This includes holding perpetrators accountable, regardless of their affiliation, and implementing a transitional justice framework that addresses past grievances without resorting to collective punishment. Without such measures, the country risks sliding back into authoritarianism or descending into further sectarian fragmentation.

The coming weeks will be crucial in determining whether Syria’s transitional leadership can rise to the challenge or whether it will succumb to the same patterns of repression that have long defined the nation’s political landscape. If Syrians are to build a future that transcends the violence of the past, they must demand a system that values justice over revenge and inclusion over exclusion. Anything less will only ensure that the tragedies of today become the grievances of tomorrow.