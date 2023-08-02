President al-Assad Receives Arab National Conference Leaders, Discusses Pan-Arabism, National Thought, and Resisting External Influence

Assad emphasized the significance of political belonging and how it is intrinsically linked to the concept of identity, according to al-Baath.

On August 2nd, 2023, President Bashar al-Assad met with members of the Arab National Conference (ANC) in Damascus to discuss important topics related to Pan-Arabism, national thought, identity, and the role of Arab parties in the face of growing challenges and Western influence.

During the meeting, President al-Assad emphasized the significance of political belonging and how it is intrinsically linked to the concept of identity. He stressed the importance of utilizing the right tools and implementing ideas that form the foundation of national action. President al-Assad also emphasized the need to resist external thoughts and ideologies that seek to invade and dismantle the intellectual structure of the Arab peoples.

The ANC members, in turn, highlighted the necessity of working together in the upcoming phase and activating the role of political parties and popular organizations. They also discussed how the positive atmosphere in the Arab arena could contribute to supporting reconstruction efforts in Syria and overcoming various forms of blockade.

The meeting showcased the commitment of the Syrian government and Arab organizations to preserve their cultural and political identity in the face of external pressures and challenges while seeking to strengthen their collective resilience and cooperation in the region.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.