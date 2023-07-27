Harsh Humanitarian Conditions: Mekdad Talks with International Organizations on Syria’s Challenges

Mekdad passionately emphasized the severe hardships faced by the Syrian population, al-Baath writes.

On a significant occasion, Foreign and Expatriates Minister Faysal al-Mekdad engaged in constructive discussions with representatives from various United Nations organizations, agencies, and international non-governmental organizations operating in Syria.

The meeting, held at the Ministry’s headquarters, aimed to address the daunting living conditions endured by Syrians due to the profound impact of Western sanctions and the support provided by certain countries to terrorist groups operating in the region.

During the meeting, Mekdad passionately emphasized the severe hardships faced by the Syrian population, directly resulting from the coercive measures imposed by Western nations on the country.

He particularly condemned the deliberate water cut-off imposed by the Turkish occupation forces and their associated terrorist factions, which cruelly deprived the people of Hasaka of their fundamental need for water.

In a firm stance, Mekdad called upon all representatives present to raise awareness about these inhumane practices and urged them to hold the responsible parties accountable for their actions, shedding light on the gravity of the situation.

An equally critical aspect that received attention during the discussions was the issue of Syrian refugees’ return. With assurance and commitment, Mekdad informed the attendees that the Syrian government is actively implementing appropriate measures to facilitate the safe and dignified return of refugees to their homeland.

Furthermore, the meeting also focused on the pressing matter of the shortage of funding for early recovery plans and humanitarian aid initiatives within Syria. Mekdad, in line with the Syrian government’s dedication to humanitarian efforts, emphasized the country’s commitment to facilitating humanitarian access throughout the nation.

During the dialogue, the representatives from various organizations displayed their deep understanding of the hardships faced by the Syrian citizens and expressed their unwavering commitment to intensify their efforts in improving humanitarian work and meeting the ever-increasing humanitarian needs in Syria.

This meeting served as a platform for meaningful collaboration and renewed determination to alleviate the suffering of the Syrian people and create a positive impact in their lives during these challenging times.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.