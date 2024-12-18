German Court Sentences ‘Turks al-Tadamon’ to Ten Years for Crimes Against Humanity

The Syrian Justice and Accountability Centre (SJAC) announced today that the Higher Regional Court in Hamburg has sentenced former National Defence member Ahmad Hamrouni, known as “Turks al-Tadamon,” to ten years in prison. He was found guilty of crimes against humanity and war crimes, including deprivation of liberty, enslavement, torture, and unjust extortion.

A Case Rooted in Justice

The case, initiated in 2020 by SJAC in collaboration with the German Federal Police, focused on Hamrouni’s role in the arrest, torture, and enslavement of civilians in the Tadamon neighbourhood near Damascus. Before fleeing to Germany and seeking asylum in 2016, Hamrouni operated as a leader within the National Defence Militia (NDM), a pro-Assad group known for its brutal suppression of opposition forces.

Court Findings and Verdict

The court’s verdict revealed that Hamrouni, as a militia leader, actively participated in the mistreatment, enslavement, and looting of civilians in Damascus between 2012 and 2015. The NDM, working in cooperation with Syria’s Military Intelligence Department, used force to suppress opposition in Tadamon—a frontline area in the Syrian conflict.

The court detailed how Hamrouni arbitrarily detained civilians at checkpoints, forcing them to carry sandbags for government forces, often under live fire. These actions were deemed to constitute slavery. Witnesses testified to being mistreated by Hamrouni, and their accounts were instrumental in the court’s ruling.

The Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office had sought an eleven-year prison sentence, while Hamrouni’s defence argued for acquittal. Ultimately, the court sentenced the 47-year-old to ten years in prison, rejecting his claims of innocence.

A Step Toward Accountability

According to SJAC, the sentencing marks a significant step toward justice for the victims of war crimes in Syria. It demonstrates the potential of international collaboration to hold perpetrators accountable, even years after the crimes were committed.

This case also underscores Germany’s commitment to prosecuting war criminals under the principle of universal jurisdiction, ensuring that those responsible for atrocities are brought to justice regardless of where the crimes occurred.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.