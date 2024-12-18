Widespread Condemnation of Sharaa’s Brother Appointment as Minister of Health & Rejection of His Condescending Rhetoric Towards Revolutionary Organizations

The appointment of Dr. Maher al-Sharaa, brother of Ahmed al-Sharaa, commander of the Military Operations Department, as Minister of Health in the new transitional government in Syria has sparked controversy and widespread denunciation. Many fear this move signals a return to the inheritance-style governance previously practiced by the Assad family. Notably, Maher Sharaa, who was previously known as “Maher al-Hussein” to conceal his familial ties, served as an advisor to the Minister of Health in the Salvation Government in Idlib.

Maher Sharaa, born in Damascus in 1973, holds a doctorate in medical sciences with specializations in gynecological surgery, infertility treatment, assisted fertilization, oncology, and plastic surgery. Additionally, he obtained a diploma in health systems management. As an advisor in the Salvation government in northern Syria, he worked under a different name to obscure his kinship with his brother, Ahmed Sharaa, also formerly known as “al-Julani.”

Undermining statements

Activists have circulated a video clip on social media of a meeting where Maher Sharaa addressed officials from various organizations operating in Syria. His speech, described as “superior” and dismissive, drew criticism from activists and figures within the revolutionary movement. The criticism stemmed from his fallacious statements and his belittling of organizations and medical personnel who have worked tirelessly for years in liberated areas. Among the organizations present was the Red Crescent, which activists accuse of being complicit in major crimes against Syrian civilians on behalf of the regime.

In the meeting, Sharaa demanded that all organizations obtain licenses from the “Office of Humanitarian Affairs” and threatened to permanently revoke the licenses of those failing to comply. He praised the medical staff affiliated with regime institutions, expressing their willingness to cooperate with the new government, while dismissing the sacrifices made by cadres in Idlib and the liberated north. Furthermore, he insisted that employee salaries in organizations be issued in Syrian pounds, quadrupled in value, but exclusively managed by the government. He framed this move as a sovereign matter, warning against non-compliance with stricter sanctions.

These remarks have been widely condemned by members of the revolutionary movement, who view them as undermining the efforts and sacrifices of those who have worked in opposition-controlled areas. This incident comes at a time when human rights organizations and networks are calling for increased support for the Syrian people, who continue to suffer from the aftermath of the former regime’s actions.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.