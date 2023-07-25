Syria Calls for Sustainable Solutions and Sanctions Relief to Improve Humanitarian Situation

Sabbagh criticized the unauthorized entry of a French Foreign Ministry delegation into Syrian territory, al-Watan writes.

Syria’s Ambassador to the UN, Ambassador Bassam Sabbagh, emphasized the need for sustainable solutions to improve the humanitarian situation in Syria. He called for the immediate lifting of economic sanctions imposed on the country, stating that this would help reduce reliance on humanitarian aid and create conditions for the safe return of refugees and displaced individuals through Early Recovery projects. Speaking at a UN Security Council session on the situation in Syria, Sabbagh informed that Syria had granted permission to the UN and its agencies to utilize the Bab al-Hawa corridor for delivering humanitarian aid for a period of six months. This decision demonstrated Syria’s commitment to ensuring aid reaches those in need in the northwestern region of the country.

Ambassador Sabbagh stressed that the existing three main border points, along with other available corridors within Syria, are sufficient to meet the humanitarian needs. However, achieving this requires putting pressure on terrorist organizations and their affiliates operating in the northwestern part of Syria to allow for humanitarian deliveries.

In another matter, Ambassador Sabbagh criticized the unauthorized entry of a French Foreign Ministry delegation into Syrian territory, denouncing it as an irresponsible act. He saw it as further evidence of France’s destructive role in supporting terrorist groups and separatist militias within Syria.

