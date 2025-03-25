Israeli Occupation Forces Commit Massacre in Southern Syria’s Daraa Province

At least six civilians, including women and children, were killed on Tuesday in an Israeli strike targeting the town of Kouya in the Yarmouk Basin region of western Daraa. The death toll, which remains preliminary, is expected to rise as local sources report multiple injuries of varying severity.

According to residents, the Israeli shelling struck residential areas, sparking panic among civilians and prompting a wave of displacement. Dozens of families have fled toward nearby villages to escape continued bombardment by Israeli forces stationed at the al-Jazira outpost. The Syrian state news agency SANA confirmed four fatalities but did not update its figures at the time of reporting.

A Pattern of Escalation

Located just nine kilometres from the disengagement line with Israel, Kouya has been the site of mounting tension since mid-December 2024. Following the collapse of the Assad regime, Israeli forces entered the town, demanding locals surrender their weapons—an order the residents firmly rejected. They also refused Israeli-distributed aid, further exacerbating tensions.

Public anger peaked on 20 December when residents staged a mass protest calling for an immediate Israeli withdrawal. The occupation forces responded by opening fire on demonstrators, injuring several civilians. Six days later, Israeli troops withdrew from the town’s centre but fortified their positions around its outskirts, erecting military outposts that severed access to farmlands and obstructed agricultural life in the surrounding valleys.

Drone surveillance and sporadic gunfire have since become a near-daily reality for Kouya’s residents, deepening fears of renewed military operations.

Retaliatory Assault Leaves Civilians Dead

Tuesday’s escalation began when an Israeli military unit attempted to advance into the farmlands surrounding Kouya. According to local accounts, the unit was met with unexpected gunfire and was forced to retreat. In response, Israeli forces launched an intense artillery and drone assault on the town and adjacent valleys, resulting in civilian deaths and widespread destruction.

The attack has drawn renewed attention to the deteriorating humanitarian situation in southwestern Syria, where occupation forces continue to operate with impunity amid a fragile post-conflict landscape.

Human rights observers and local civil society groups have condemned the assault as a deliberate targeting of civilians and a blatant violation of international humanitarian law. Calls are growing for an independent investigation into the incident and for international pressure to bring an end to Israel’s escalating operations across southern Syria.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.