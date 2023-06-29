Syria Strongly Condemns Insult of Holy Quran by Extremist with Swedish Government’s Permission

Syria said this action exposes the moral decline of Western governments, according to al-Baath.

Syria unequivocally condemns the highly offensive act of insulting the Holy Quran, committed by an extremist who was granted permission by the Swedish government.

In an official statement, a source from the Foreign and Expatriates Ministry expressed Syria’s strong condemnation of this reprehensible act. “The Syrian Arab Republic firmly condemns the act of insulting the Holy Quran, a sacred book revered by millions of Muslims, which occurred with the explicit permission of the Swedish government,” the source stated.

The source emphasized that this act not only deeply hurts the sentiments of Muslims worldwide but also exposes the moral decline of Western governments. It highlights the hypocrisy and contradictions in the values they claim to uphold, surpassing even the most extreme factions that are far removed from humanitarian and spiritual principles.

“The Western governments, plagued by a sense of superiority, must cease propagating and fueling hatred among peoples. They should understand that the freedom of some should not infringe upon the freedom and respect for the feelings of others. Thus, they cannot, in any way, justify this crime by attacking the Holy Quran,” the source added.

It is important to note that numerous Arab and Islamic countries, both at popular and official levels, have expressed condemnation and denounced the act after an extremist burned a copy of the Holy Quran in front of the Stockholm Central Mosque in Sweden immediately following the blessed Eid al-Adha prayer.

