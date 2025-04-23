Abu Qasra Receives Jordanian Military Delegation in Damascus

Syrian Interim Defense Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra received a high-level Jordanian military delegation on Wednesday in the capital, Damascus.

According to the official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), the delegation was led by Major General Yousef al-Huneiti, Chairman of the Jordanian Joint Chiefs of Staff.

This visit follows last week’s announcement by the Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates that Syria and Jordan had agreed to establish a Supreme Coordination Council aimed at enhancing bilateral cooperation.

In a statement published on its official Facebook page, the ministry reported that Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi had held extensive talks with his Syrian counterpart, Assaad al-Shibani.

The discussions focused on following up on the outcomes of the February summit in Amman between King Abdullah II of Jordan and Syria’s transitional president, Ahmad al-Sharaa, the statement said.

According to the same statement, the two foreign ministers agreed to form a Supreme Coordination Council tasked with overseeing cooperation across key sectors, including energy, water, health, agriculture, transportation, trade, education, communications, higher education, and tourism.

The ministers also agreed to maintain regular coordination and to activate direct communication between relevant ministries and institutions in both countries. The joint coordination teams are expected to begin their work in the coming weeks, taking concrete steps to advance cooperation across the designated sectors.

