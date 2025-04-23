U.S. Congressman: Sharaa Open to Improving Relations with Israel

U.S. Representative Cory Mills, a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, stated on Tuesday that Syria’s transitional president, Ahmad al-Sharaa, expressed a willingness to improve relations with Israel.

Speaking to Al Araby TV, Mills said Sharaa had conveyed his desire to build constructive relations with all of Syria’s neighbors—including Israel—during a recent meeting in Damascus.

According to the congressman, Sharaa also signaled readiness to cooperate in preventing Syrian territory from being used to transfer weapons to Iranian-backed factions in Iraq or Lebanon for attacks against Israel.

Mills noted that the meeting also included discussions about Sharaa’s broader vision for Syria’s political transition, and stressed that any effort to achieve lasting stability in the Middle East must involve Syria as a key stakeholder in regional dialogue.

During their conversation, Sharaa also voiced concerns over Iranian efforts to destabilize Syria.

The transitional president requested Mills’ support in advocating for the lifting of U.S. sanctions on Syria. However, the congressman clarified that such a decision rests with President Donald Trump.

On Monday, Sharaa met with another visiting member of Congress, Representative Marlin Stutzman, who sits on both the House Financial Services and Budget Committees. Their meeting took place at the People’s Palace in Damascus.

According to Syria’s official news agency, SANA, Sharaa and Stutzman held discussions on a range of economic and political issues. The agency published photos of the meeting at the palace.

Two days earlier, Sharaa had met with Congressman Mills, who was visiting Damascus alongside Rep. Stutzman. That meeting was also attended by Syria’s transitional foreign minister, Assaad al-Shibani, and was likewise held at the People’s Palace, according to SANA.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.