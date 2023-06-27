Syria Response Coordinators Condemn Martin Griffiths’ Meeting with the President of the Regime

Martin Griffiths, the UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, met Bashar al-Assad on Monday, according to Baladi News.

The Syria Response Coordinators reported on Monday that the United Nations plans to visit Syria to facilitate support for early recovery projects in the aftermath of the recent massacre in Jisr al-Shughour. They clarified that the United Nations is offering assistance to the Syrian regime and Russia as a means of addressing the ongoing escalation in northwestern Syria, which has persisted for over five days. Martin Griffiths, the United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, is set to visit Damascus to mobilize efforts for the return of Syrian refugees and their associated needs.

However, it should be noted that the UN official has not yet visited the northern areas of Syria. There is uncertainty regarding whether he will have the opportunity to explore these regions or limit his visit to designated areas. It is worth mentioning that more than 135 UN delegations have previously visited northwestern Syria following the earthquake, allowing them to witness the humanitarian situation and the consequences caused by the Syrian regime and Russia over the years.

