SDF Leader Mazloum Abdi Meets French Foreign Minister and Iraqi Kurdish Leaders in Erbil

Mazloum Abdi, the commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), has visited Erbil, the capital of Iraq’s Kurdistan Region, marking his second trip to the city in two months. According to local officials speaking to Al-Araby al-Jadeed, the visit began on Wednesday and will last two days.

On the first day of the visit, Abdi met with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot. The Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) confirmed that Abdi was also received on Wednesday evening by Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani. The meeting focused on the latest developments in Syria, the relationship between the SDF and Kurdish political parties, and their engagement with the Syrian government.

According to a statement released by the KRG, both Barzani and Abdi emphasized the importance of Kurdish participation—as well as that of all Syrian communities—in shaping the country’s future governance. They also underlined the need for cooperation among Syria’s diverse groups to maintain security and stability and to collectively address ongoing challenges, including the threat of terrorism and the resurgence of ISIS.

The meeting was also attended by Ilham Ahmed, co-chair of the External Relations Department of the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria, who is accompanying Abdi on his visit.

A senior official from the Kurdistan Democratic Party, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Al-Araby al-Jadeed that Abdi’s meeting with the French Foreign Minister lasted about an hour and was held at the presidential residence in Erbil under the auspices of the KRG. The discussion reportedly focused on the relationship between the new Syrian administration in Damascus and the SDF, as well as the necessity of continuing dialogue and ensuring inclusive governance in Syria’s transition.

Commenting on the broader political climate, Kurdish affairs analyst Salam al-Jaf noted that the prevailing political stance in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq is one of support for Syria’s territorial unity and opposition to any calls for partition or separatism. He explained that Kurdish leaders in Iraq recognise that Syria’s context differs significantly from the conditions that led to the formation of the Kurdistan Region, particularly in terms of geography, demographics, and historical circumstances.

Jaf added that Syria’s Kurdish political leadership is currently more responsive to both regional and local political realities than ever before, and that the prospects for a final understanding between Kurdish authorities and the Syrian government have grown significantly.

