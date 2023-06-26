Assad Meets Putin’s Envoy, UN Martin Griffiths

Assad highlighted the measures taken by Syrian state institutions to facilitate the return of refugees, al-Watan reports.

President Bashar al-Assad reaffirmed that Western attempts to hinder Syria’s endeavours in restoring security and stability across its entire territory would not succeed. During political discussions with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin on June 26, 2023, the focus was on bilateral relations between Syria and Russia, as well as their coordination in light of recent developments.

The talks also addressed counterterrorism efforts and collaborative initiatives aimed at facilitating the return of Syrian refugees to their homeland. President al-Assad emphasized that Syria’s ongoing efforts align with the aspirations of its people for recovery and stability.

President al-Assad also expressed Syria’s support for Russia’s stance on the situation in Ukraine, rejecting any Western actions hostile to Moscow in this context. Vershinin conveyed warm regards from President Putin and expressed satisfaction with the strong relationship between Syria and Russia.

Recognizing the current global dynamics, Vershinin highlighted the importance of taking action in a new phase of international relations, given the concerns of the United States and its Western allies about losing political and economic control on a global scale.

The Russian Deputy Foreign Minister praised Syria’s recent diplomatic achievements at the Arab and global levels. Moreover, he stressed the significance of Syrian-Russian coordination in international forums and joint efforts against terrorism.

Vershinin reiterated his country’s unwavering support for Syria in safeguarding its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Martin Griffiths

Assad also met on Monday with UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths on June 26, 2023. The discussions revolved around mobilizing efforts to support early recovery projects for the return of Syrian refugees and maintaining the humanitarian and moral framework of the refugee file.

President al-Assad emphasized the importance of not politicizing the issue of Syrian refugee returns. He reiterated that the safe repatriation of Syrian refugees remains a top priority for the Syrian state. However, their return is contingent upon the provision of necessary resources for the reconstruction of damaged infrastructure in their respective villages and cities, as well as the rehabilitation of essential services. Additionally, the implementation of early recovery projects to facilitate their return is deemed crucial.

President al-Assad highlighted the measures taken by Syrian state institutions to facilitate the return of refugees and ensure their stability within the available capacities.

Griffiths presented the organization’s international plan of action for the upcoming phase, which aims to support early recovery projects in Syria and enhance efforts to secure the safe return of refugees.

