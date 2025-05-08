Sharaa Informed Activists in Paris of Imminent Launch of Transitional Justice Commission and National Body for the Missing

French-based Syrian legal expert Moatasem al-Kilani said he met with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa in Paris on Wednesday evening, following an official invitation from the presidential team of the “Syrian Arab Republic.”

According to Kilani, the meeting focused on justice, accountability, and the fate of the missing. He said he attended “carrying the trust of the victims and their families—from Homs to the coast to Suweida,” and stressed the urgent need to end impunity and hold perpetrators accountable, “regardless of their rank or how much time has passed.”

Kilani called for a serious process of transitional justice, saying national reconciliation “cannot be built on slogans, but on recognition, fairness, and restoring trust.”

He conveyed a message from detainees in Roumieh Prison who, he said, “still believe that the sun of justice will rise.” He added that he received an official assurance that their case “is making real progress” and that relief “is near.”

Kilani further revealed that President al-Sharaa informed him the forthcoming Independent Investigative Committee would be granted full authority, and that next week would see the launch of both the Transitional Justice Commission and the National Body for the Missing. These bodies, he said, “will not be symbolic,” but will work to uncover the truth and ensure justice for all those wronged or disappeared.

He noted that the meeting reaffirmed three priorities for the coming phase: arms control, protection of civil peace, and preservation of national cohesion. The message he received, he said, was clear: “There are no sects in Syria—only equal citizens,” and dialogue must begin “from the heart of the state, and in the spirit of statehood.”

“Syria will not be rebuilt through revenge, but through justice,” he concluded. “It will not be reclaimed through speeches, but through accountability. The Syrian people deserve a just state—free of foreign tutelage and outside militias.”

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.